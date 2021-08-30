BBB Accredited Business
Jefferson Parish issues mandatory curfew

Jefferson Parish has issued a mandatory curfew that will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday,...
Jefferson Parish has issued a mandatory curfew that will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday, August 30 until at least 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 31. (Source: Jefferson Parish)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish has issued a mandatory curfew that will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday, August 30 until at least 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 31.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng stated that all residents are advised to stay off the roads as there are many hazards.

Parish President Sheng will advise if the curfew has to extend once damages have been assessed and rescue operations have been completed.

