BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Ida continues to bring damaging winds and rain through the night

Heavy rain will continue across the region through Monday.
Heavy rain will continue across the region through Monday.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida brought catastrophic damaging wind, rain and storm surge to much of the region through the day and continues to push north. Expect strong winds and rain to continue through the night. Conditions will improve from the coast north. Another 10 to 15 inches of rain is likely in some areas. Flash flooding is occurring in much of the area. Wind, rain and tornadoes remain a threat through daybreak. Run off from the rains will also lead to flooding on rivers in the Lake Pontchartrain Basin over the next couple of days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch Fox 8 live
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run

Latest News

Hurricane Ida 10 p.m. advisory
Ida now a Category 2 storm, slowly crawling north
French Quarter roof damage at Jax Brewer for Sunday, Aug. 29
French Quarter roof damage at Jax Brewery for Sunday, Aug. 29
National Hurricane Center aircraft recorded remarkable video Sunday (Aug. 29) from inside the...
Inside the eye of Ida for Sunday, Aug. 29
Army Corps of Engineers afternoon levee update for Sunday, Aug. 29
Army Corps of Engineers levee update for Sunday, Aug. 29