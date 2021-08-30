Nicondra: Ida continues to bring damaging winds and rain through the night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida brought catastrophic damaging wind, rain and storm surge to much of the region through the day and continues to push north. Expect strong winds and rain to continue through the night. Conditions will improve from the coast north. Another 10 to 15 inches of rain is likely in some areas. Flash flooding is occurring in much of the area. Wind, rain and tornadoes remain a threat through daybreak. Run off from the rains will also lead to flooding on rivers in the Lake Pontchartrain Basin over the next couple of days.

