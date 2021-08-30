State police discouraging all travel to Hurricane Ida-affected areas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is discouraging all travel to the areas affected by Hurricane Ida.
Roadways may be impassable due to downed trees and power lines, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman.
Senegal said drivers may use 511la.org or the 511 app for roadway conditions and road closures.
Additionally, New Orleans Emergency Preparedness is telling evacuees not to return home yet because of the complete lack of services.
