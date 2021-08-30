BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

SWEPCO sending crews to assist with major outages in south La. after Hurricane Ida

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SWEPCO is sending crews to help other utility companies in south Louisiana restore power after Hurricane Ida.

“Just as we had help from our American Electric Power sister companies and many other contractors in past storms like Hurricanes Laura and Delta, we provide assistance to other utilities,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations. “Working through a mutual assistance network, we have been asked to provide approximately 200 distribution line and support personnel to Entergy Louisiana.”

Crews based out of Shreveport, Valley, Longview, Texarkana, and Fayetteville will be headed to south Louisiana mid-week to help Entergy’s crews restore power.

“SWEPCO employees and contractors will be working to get the lights back on as safely and quickly as possible for folks in hard-hit communities who need our help,” Seidel said. “At the same time, we will remain ready to handle outages here at home.”

While SWEPCO says they were prepared for possible outages in the ArkLaTex, there were about 3,100 customers who lost power Sunday, Aug. 29. Of those, only 100 remain without power as of Monday, officials say.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021
Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
State police discouraging all travel to Hurricane Ida-affected areas
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE HOUMA, LA AUG. 30, 2021
IDA STORM DAMAGE- A look at Houma Monday morning
Cell Phone (Source: WAFB)
Cell phone providers having 911 difficulties