SWEPCO sending crews to assist with major outages in south La. after Hurricane Ida

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SWEPCO is sending crews to help other utility companies in south Louisiana restore power after Hurricane Ida.

“Just as we had help from our American Electric Power sister companies and many other contractors in past storms like Hurricanes Laura and Delta, we provide assistance to other utilities,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations. “Working through a mutual assistance network, we have been asked to provide approximately 200 distribution line and support personnel to Entergy Louisiana.”

Crews based out of Shreveport, Valley, Longview, Texarkana, and Fayetteville will be headed to south Louisiana mid-week to help Entergy’s crews restore power.

“SWEPCO employees and contractors will be working to get the lights back on as safely and quickly as possible for folks in hard-hit communities who need our help,” Seidel said. “At the same time, we will remain ready to handle outages here at home.”

While SWEPCO says they were prepared for possible outages in the ArkLaTex, there were about 3,100 customers who lost power Sunday, Aug. 29. Of those, only 100 remain without power as of Monday, officials say.

