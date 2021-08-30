Advertisement

VIDEO: Coast Guard surveys areas affected by Hurricane Ida

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Southeast Louisiana, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is assessing damages in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Ida struck Southeast Louisiana on Sunday, devastating the area’s infrastructure.

Coast Guard said search-and-flights are ongoing, in addition to the damage assessments.

The Coast Guard said more than 28 aviation assets and 21 shallow-water response assets were brought in to respond to flooded and damaged areas.

The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August...
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Aircrews conducted overflights near Galliano, LA to assess damage and identify hazards.(U.S. Coast Guard)
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August...
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Aircrews conducted overflights near Galliano, LA to assess damage and identify hazards.(U.S. Coast Guard)

