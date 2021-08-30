VIDEO: Coast Guard surveys areas affected by Hurricane Ida
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Southeast Louisiana, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is assessing damages in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Ida struck Southeast Louisiana on Sunday, devastating the area’s infrastructure.
Coast Guard said search-and-flights are ongoing, in addition to the damage assessments.
The Coast Guard said more than 28 aviation assets and 21 shallow-water response assets were brought in to respond to flooded and damaged areas.
