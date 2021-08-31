BBB Accredited Business
2 men found dead, woman injured on Elysian Fields Ave.

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans emergency crews responded to Elysian Fields Avenue Tuesday afternoon after two people were found dead and a third was injured.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers with NOPD responded to the scene. Reportedly, two men were declared dead, and a woman was critically injured. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.

