Ascension Parish leaders make public plea to get more fuel into parish

Ascension Parish, LA (KPLC) - Leaders in Ascension parish are making a public plea for help with getting more fuel into the parish. The plea comes amid long lines at the gas stations in that parish that currently have fuel.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre will hold a news conference to address the issue at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He’ll be joined by Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and at least two state lawmakers, sheriff’s spokesperson Allison Hudson said.

The news conference will be livestreamed here.

