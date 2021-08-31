BBB Accredited Business
LIVE: Child COVID cases rise sharply after summer decline

FILE - According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 200,000 kids received a positive result for the week ending Aug. 26. Children were 22.4% of reported weekly cases.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - The number of children testing positive for COVID has increased 500% over the past month.

You can watch a livestream of the briefing below:

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 200,000 kids received a positive result for the week ending Aug. 26. Children were 22.4% of reported weekly cases.

That number was around 38,000 during the week ending July 22.

The increase comes at the same time kids in much of the country have been going back to school.

It brings the rate of childhood infections to the same level of the winter surge, after cases had declined at the beginning of the summer.

Mortality rates for children are still extremely low.

The highest reported rate of kids dying from COVID from any state was 0.24% percent of infected children. In some states, it was zero.

Almost 4.8 million childhood COVID cases have been reported since the pandemic began, making up about 15 percent of all cases.

The age range that denotes a child varies from state to state, but with most a person’s classification as a child ends at 17 or 19 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

