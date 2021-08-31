BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

DEMCO: Restoring power will be a ‘weeks long process’ following Hurricane Ida

A photograph provided by DEMCO shows powerlines down following Hurricane Ida.
A photograph provided by DEMCO shows powerlines down following Hurricane Ida.(DEMCO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the energy provider DEMCO say restoring power to its members affected by Hurricane Ida will be “a weeks long process” and is advising members to “make plans now for their health, safety and comfort.”

“Though we would love nothing more than to restore power to all members at this time, without repairs to transmission and transformer poles, that isn’t possible. Also until damaged infrastructure is repaired, we cannot begin to replace distribution poles and lines and estimated times of restoration are not possible,” DEMCO said in a Facebook post Tuesday, Aug. 31.

RELATED STORIES:

The energy provider says crews are beginning the work to replace and repair damaged electrical infrastructure that is in their means to do so.

“We will not know nor can we plan for any of these since as-they-go fixes,” the provider said.

An outage map on DEMCO’s website was offline as of Tuesday afternoon.

The webpage had the following message:

“The outage map is currently offline and updating to reflect all outages and current restoration status. Long duration outages are widespread for an estimated 60,000-80,000.”

DEMCO Outage Map Message as of 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
DEMCO Outage Map Message as of 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.(DEMCO)

As of Tuesday evening, more than one million customers were without electricity, according to the website PowerOutage.us.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Mayor LaToya Cantrell updates residents on situation in New Orleans following Hurricane Ida
NEWS CONFERENCE: Mayor LaToya Cantrell & NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson
Generator safety tips from state fire marshall Butch Browning for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Generator safety tips from Louisiana Fire Marshall Butch Browning for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Hurricane Ida's impact on Grand Isle for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Impact of Ida on Grand Isle for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Gov. John Bel Edwards update for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Gov. John Bel Edwards update for Tuesday, Aug. 31
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell update for Tuesday, Aug. 31
WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage - clipped version