Do not travel back to Terrebonne Parish yet, parish officials say

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The time to return to Terrebonne Parish is not now, said parish officials on Tuesday.

Emergency leaders said that people who evacuated have already attempted returning to Houma and a dangerous situation has emerged as a result. There is no power and resources are scarce.

An officer in Houma was critically injured while responding to a call concerning looting. The officer is currently receiving care in a New Orleans hospital.

Parish officials also say there are no hospitals with the ability to operate in Terrebonne Parish at this time.

