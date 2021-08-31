Do not travel back to Terrebonne Parish yet, parish officials say
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The time to return to Terrebonne Parish is not now, said parish officials on Tuesday.
Emergency leaders said that people who evacuated have already attempted returning to Houma and a dangerous situation has emerged as a result. There is no power and resources are scarce.
An officer in Houma was critically injured while responding to a call concerning looting. The officer is currently receiving care in a New Orleans hospital.
Parish officials also say there are no hospitals with the ability to operate in Terrebonne Parish at this time.
