First look at Grand Isle, pummeled by Ida

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Two days after Ida slammed the Louisiana coast with devastating winds of 150 mph and even stronger gusts, pictures and videos of Grand Isle document the incredible power of mother nature.

The only way into the coastal community is down a treacherous stretch of Highway 1 many did not dare traverse following one of the strongest storms to ever strike the United States.

Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle. (WVUE)

