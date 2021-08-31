BBB Accredited Business
Hot foods can be purchased with Louisiana SNAP benefits through Sept. 28

A federal waiver will allow SNAP recipients to purchase hot, prepared foods from retailers who...
A federal waiver will allow SNAP recipients to purchase hot, prepared foods from retailers who accept EBT cards, through Sept. 28.(WBRC)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Louisianans participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are permitted to use their benefits to purchase hot or prepared foods through Sept. 28, following a federal government waiver issued Tuesday.

Normally, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase “hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.” But the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) issued the temporary waiver of that rule in the wake of hardship caused by Hurricane Ida.

The waiver allows SNAP recipients to use their benefits to buy prepared foods available at any retailer that accepts EBT cards. Restaurant purchases remain prohibited.

The same waiver could apply to Disaster SNAP (or DSNAP) benefits, if and when that program is activated, the agency said. DSNAP has not yet been federally authorized in any Louisiana parishes, but the agency encourages residents affected by the hurricane to begin registering for the program. Registration does not guarantee benefits, but will make the application process quicker for residents if DSNAP is approved for their community.

To speed up the application process, residents are advised to also download the free LA Wallet mobile app to their phone, available at LAWallet.com. LA Wallet provides identity and residency verification required for DSNAP applications.

More information about the hot foods waiver can be found here.

