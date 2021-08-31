I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans open for emergency responders only

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LDTD announced that the I-10 is open between Baton Rouge and New Orleans for emergency responders only.

There is still debris in the roadway, making the interstate unsafe for the traveling public.

Motorist can check www.511la.org or dial 511 to remain up-to-date on the latest closures.

