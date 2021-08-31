BBB Accredited Business
I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans open for emergency responders only

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LDTD announced that the I-10 is open between Baton Rouge and New Orleans for emergency responders only.

There is still debris in the roadway, making the interstate unsafe for the traveling public.

Motorist can check www.511la.org or dial 511 to remain up-to-date on the latest closures.

