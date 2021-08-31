BBB Accredited Business
IRS announces tax deadline relief for Louisianans impacted by Hurricane Ida

The IRS on Tuesday announced relief in upcoming tax deadlines for Louisiana residents and businesses within the federally declared Hurricane Ida disaster zone.
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Ida are getting tax deadline relief from the federal government.

Following the recent disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday (Aug. 31) an extension of the tax filing date to Jan. 3, 2022. The new deadline applies to the filing of various individual and business tax returns and to make tax payments, the IRS said.

The declaration applies to taxpayers who reside in or have a business within the declared disaster area. Certain deadlines that had been postponed to Aug. 26 because of the coronavirus pandemic are postponed through Jan. 3.

Qualifying individuals who already had received a tax-filing extension to Oct. 15 to file their 2020 returns now have until the Jan. 3 deadline.

The IRS said the Jan. 3 deadline applies to the quarterly estimated tax payment normally due on Sept. 15, and the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Nov. 1.

The extension also applies to tax-exempt organizations operating on a calendar-year basis that had a valid extension scheduled to run out Nov. 15.

The IRS said penalties on deposits due on or after Aug. 26 and before Sept. 10 will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by Sept. 10.

The agency said the IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies the filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers outside the covered disaster area can call the IRS disaster hotline at (866) 562-5227 to request this tax relief.

