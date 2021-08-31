Nighttime curfew effective immediately in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson addressed city residents Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 31), two days of Category 4 Hurricane Ida made landfall.

The mayor spoke and chief outside of City Hall and updated everyone on the situation in Orleans Parish. The biggest issue facing the parish right now is power. The mayor says Entergy expects to have some level of transmission to the city by Wednesday during the late afternoon or evening. Once transmission is restored, then crews can begin working on distribution lines. Assessments of damage are ongoing.

The mayor said she has signed an executive order putting a nightly curfew into place for the City of New Orleans. It will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. She said law enforcement will be enforcing this curfew.

The chief also said NOPD is receiving assistance from the Louisiana National Guard and Louisiana State Police to enforce their anti-looting policy. The chief said they’ve made several arrests so far, but would not give an exact number. He said that doesn’t matter right now, but that what matters is that those who loot are held responsible and prosecuted and that others are stopped. He reiterated there is no reason for residents to return home right now due to the lack of power, water, and debris in the streets.

Mayor Cantrell urged residents who have experienced damage to register for individual assistance with FEMA. Call 1-800-621-3362 for help registering. Residents can also register online. The mayor says those who register could start seeing money deposited into their checking accounts soon.

The mayor also mentioned that PODS will be activated at the Mahalia Jackson Theater and Joe Brown Park and residents will be able to cool off, get food and water, and charge their devices. FEMA representatives will also be on hand to help people register for aid.

When asked if she wants to see the Saints play in the Dome next Sunday, Mayor Cantrell laughed and said she hasn’t even thought about it yet and that it’s not a priority. It will depend on when power can be restored to the city.

