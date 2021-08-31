President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Louisiana today.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.

Once someone has applied for FEMA assistance, the case will be reviewed.

FEMA agents will not be able to provide information about your damage assessment. A FEMA Inspector will call applicants to set a time and date to assess damages.

FEMA advises continuing to monitor the status of cases online.

Due to current disaster activity, FEMA is experiencing heavy call volumes. FEMA Helpline agents are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, 7 days a week

