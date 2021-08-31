BBB Accredited Business
Saints planning to be displaced for first quarter of season

Saints are planning to be displaced for a month from Hurricane Ida.
Saints are planning to be displaced for a month from Hurricane Ida.(Source: Mark Lagrange/WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints organization is planning to be displaced from New Orleans for about a month or the first four weeks of the season due to Hurricane Ida, according to head coach Sean Payton.

The team will plan it that way then adjust when necessary. They practice Tuesday and Wednesday at AT &T Stadium then will have the next three days off. They will reconvene Sunday. Payton said the team will know within the next 24 hours where the Saints will be next.

Payton added that TCU and SMU have contacted the team about using their facilities.

