Saints trim roster to 53 players

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have trimmed their roster to the league mandated 53 players.

The team released 11 players:

Fullback Alex Armah

Offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch

Tackle Jordan Mills

Guard J.R. Sweezy

Wide receiver Chris Hogan

Wide receiver Kevin White

Running back Devonta Freeman

Defensive back Natrell Jamerson

Defensive back KeiVarae Russell

Quarterback Trevor Simien

Defensive tackle Damian Square

The team waived 14 players:

WR Kawaan Baker

DT Josiah Bronson

DB Eric Burrell

CB Grant Haley

DT Albert Huggins

G/T Derrick Kelly II

DL R.J. McIntosh

LB Wynton McManis

CB Bryan Mills

C Christian Montano

LB Shaq Smith

DB Deuce Wallace

WR Eason Winston Jr.

TE Ethan Wolf

The Saints placed Michael Thomas on the PUP being he will now miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Wil Lutz is also likely to be moved to injured reserve this week.

