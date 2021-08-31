Saints trim roster to 53 players
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have trimmed their roster to the league mandated 53 players.
The team released 11 players:
Fullback Alex Armah
Offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch
Tackle Jordan Mills
Guard J.R. Sweezy
Wide receiver Chris Hogan
Wide receiver Kevin White
Running back Devonta Freeman
Defensive back Natrell Jamerson
Defensive back KeiVarae Russell
Quarterback Trevor Simien
Defensive tackle Damian Square
The team waived 14 players:
WR Kawaan Baker
DT Josiah Bronson
DB Eric Burrell
CB Grant Haley
DT Albert Huggins
G/T Derrick Kelly II
DL R.J. McIntosh
LB Wynton McManis
CB Bryan Mills
C Christian Montano
LB Shaq Smith
DB Deuce Wallace
WR Eason Winston Jr.
TE Ethan Wolf
The Saints placed Michael Thomas on the PUP being he will now miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Wil Lutz is also likely to be moved to injured reserve this week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.