St. James Parish Government sets up two points of distribution for supplies in Gramercy, Vacherie

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT
CONVENT, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. James Parish Government say they are opening two points of distribution (PODS) for water and meals ready to eat (MREs) for parish residents beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The supplies will be distributed at Sacred Heart Church in Gramercy and St. James High School in Vacherie.

Only water and MREs will be distributed at the two sites. “No additional supplies are available at this point in time,” officials say.

Residents should also know that supplies will be distributed BEFORE 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The two POD sites will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

