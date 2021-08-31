BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Tangipahoa Parish picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish(Faith Allen)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish was hit hard with wind damage as Hurricane Ida moved through southeast Louisiana for a 24-hour period starting Sunday afternoon, but public and private organizations are already at work to return to normalcy.

Monday night, the parish government announced that Points of Distributions sites will be established today at various locations to provide ice, water, MREs, and tarps to residents.

Pod sites will be located at the three Walmart locations:

  • 2799 W Thomas St., Hammond
  • 1200 W Oak St., Amite City
  • 1331 US-51, Ponchatoula

Starting today, the Salvation Army will be providing hot meals throughout the parish, according to a government spokesperson.

The Salvation Army Disaster Public Meal locations:

  • Kentwood Baptist Church at 310 Avenue E in Kentwood
  • 204 Northeast Central Avenue in Amite across from the Headquarters Branch of the Parish Library System
  • Zemurray, 400 South Oak Street in Hammond

Tangipahoa Parish Public Works crews along with Entergy crews have already begun assessing damage in our area, parish officials say.

Tangipahoa Parish Public Works crews along with Entergy crews have already begun assessing damage in our area. We...

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Government on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Jenna Karcher tells Fox 8 that people in Bonaire Estates near Happy Woods Road outside of Hammond are currently without power and running water and that it’s hard for anyone to get in and out of the subdivision.

Photos sent to us by Jenna Karcher of Bonaire Estates outside of Hammond near Happy Woods Road and Wager. She says...

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Ponchatoula experience both extreme wind damage and flooding from Ponchatoula Creek. Residents along Esterbrook Road saw significant damage.

Ponchatoula resident Ciara Tucker sends us these images of Ponchatoula Creek flooding on Esterbrook Road and Keaghey Road.

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Ponchatoula resident Ciara Tucker sends us this video from Kraft Road.

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

“Amite got hit pretty hard,” said Candice Morgan in Amite. “I’ve never seen trees mangled up with power lines like I saw yesterday. Duncan Avenue was impassable. Lots of little streets in town are.”

Amite photos from Candice Morgan. She says, "Amite got hit pretty hard. These are some pictures from Bay St through...

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Loranger, a rural community northeast of Hammond, was hit especially hard.

“It was the most horrifying night of my life, said Angie Lloyd Finch. “We were in the east eyewall. The sounds were awful. Every tree in our landscaped yard had uprooted. 22 trees down our road out to the highway. Thank God we have equipment and great neighbors that worked to clear the driveway and road out.”

Finch said no one in the area has power and that most of her friends have damage to their homes from floodwater and fallen trees.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch Fox 8 live
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power

Latest News

Generator safety tips from state fire marshall Butch Browning for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Generator safety tips from Louisiana Fire Marshall Butch Browning for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
2 killed, at least 10 injured after Mississippi highway collapses
President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S....
President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Louisiana
Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021