Weather: Heat and storms today

By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WVUE) -The tail of Ida continues to bring a chance for storms as we go throughout the day today. Due to the way the storms can be in bands, heavy rainfall is possible at times.

Outside of the rain, it’s going to be hot. A Heat Advisory is up as feels like readings will get over 100 degrees. The lack of power and A/C across the area has led the National Weather Service to lower the heat criteria to 100 for our region.

Going forward it does look like a weak front could bring a hint of lower humidity by Friday and the weekend. Dry skies will also be on the way real soon.See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

