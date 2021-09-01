BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

12 people brought to hospital in carbon monoxide incident in New Orleans

Generator Safety Tips
Generator Safety Tips(Louisiana Department of Health)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - Multiple people from one residence were brought to New Orleans hospitals with carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday morning, New Orleans officials reported.

A total of 12 people - seven children and five adults - were transported to New Orleans hospitals.

The incident happened in the Gert Town neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, report says
St. John the Baptist Parish seal
St. John Parish officials announce distribution site changes
Mayor LaToya Cantrell updates residents on situation in New Orleans following Hurricane Ida
NEWS CONFERENCE: Mayor LaToya Cantrell & NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson
Generator safety tips from state fire marshall Butch Browning for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Generator safety tips from Louisiana Fire Marshall Butch Browning for Tuesday, Aug. 31