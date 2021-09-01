BBB Accredited Business
Alcohol sales suspended as part of Thibodaux curfew

Alcohol sales have been suspended in a portion of Lafourche Parish following Hurricane Ida.
Alcohol sales have been suspended in a portion of Lafourche Parish following Hurricane Ida.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The City of Thibodaux and the parish-wide curfew remains in effect from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Checkpoints will be set up, and you must show proof of residency to enter. This curfew will be strictly enforced, officials say.

All alcohol sales are suspended until further notice.

The City of Thibodaux is not currently under a boil water advisory, however, the areas outside the city limits that do have water may require a Boil Advisory. The City of Thibodaux and the rest of the Parish remain without power and it will not be restored for some time. Most communication is back up; however, the city is still experiencing intermittent issues at times. Open stores still remain limited inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.

Officials are also asking that the public refrain from taking to the road unless it is unavoidable. Traffic is very congested inside the City Limits and requires the relief effort teams to have to wait in traffic for extended periods of time. If you must take to the road for essentials, you are asked to treat all inoperable traffic lights as stop signs when maneuvering through the city.

