Deputy-involved shooting on Veterans Boulevard in Metairie, JPSO says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting on Veterans Boulevard involving a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was reported by authorities Wednesday afternoon.

The JPSO provided no immediate details on the incident, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans and Lisa Drive.

Fox 8 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

