BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Deputy-involved shooting on Veterans Boulevard in Metairie, JPSO says

A deputy-involved shooting was reported Wednesday (Sept. 1) afternoon near the intersection of...
A deputy-involved shooting was reported Wednesday (Sept. 1) afternoon near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Lisa Drive, the JPSO said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting on Veterans Boulevard involving a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was reported by authorities Wednesday afternoon.

The JPSO provided no immediate details on the incident, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans and Lisa Drive.

Fox 8 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Alcohol sales have been suspended in a portion of Lafourche Parish following Hurricane Ida.
Alcohol sales suspended as part of Thibodaux curfew
The NOPD said it has no evidence that an off-duty officer wounded by a gunshot Tuesday night...
NOPD identifies wounded officer, says no evidence he was targeted; looting arrests continue
Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
Terrebonne Parish and Bubba Dove floodgate update for Wednesday, Sept. 1
Terrebonne Parish and Bubba Dove floodgate update for Wednesday, Sept. 1