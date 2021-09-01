Drier weather for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday will be the last good chance for storms for quite some time. Drier air will build into the area on Friday and last into the weekend. It will stay seasonably hot with highs around 90 but the humidity won’t be as bad.

Spotty storms are possible next week but it doesn’t look that stormy.

There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf Coast at this time.

