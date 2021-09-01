BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards announces ‘Operation Blue Roof’

Gov. Edwards announces ‘Operation Blue Roof’
Gov. Edwards announces ‘Operation Blue Roof’(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin Operation Blue Roof for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, September 1 by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Eligible parishes:

  • Ascension
  • Jefferson
  • LaFourche
  • Livingston
  • Orleans
  • Plaquemines
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa
  • Terrebonne

To get a roof covered until more permanent repairs can be made please call 1-888-766-3258 or visit blueroof.us.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 25 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
A plane descends Thursday (Sept. 2) to land as a limited number of flights have resumed at...
Limited number of flights resuming at Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
EXPLAINER: How Ida can be so deadly 1000 miles from landfall
Ponchatoula Mayor Bob Zabbia's office after Hurricane Ida
Ponchatoula mayor asks residents to be patient for ‘long road’ to recovery
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
Tangipahoa Parish picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ida