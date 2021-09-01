BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Jenna Wood
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA – UPDATE: Through in-kind donations and the texting campaign, ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ raised $300,094 for the victims of Hurricane Ida.

ORIGINAL: Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE:GTN) announced that its portfolio of top local news television stations across 103 markets in the United States will partner with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

We’ve all seen the devastation left behind. The people who live there, their families, and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for the Gray Television family to help ‘Lift Up Louisiana.’

Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)(WBRC FOX6 News)

“Our local broadcast stations and The Salvation Army are coming together as one to support our friends in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “The Salvation Army is known for its exemplary work and dedication to providing disaster relief efforts to meet the specific and immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers. We are honored to work alongside them to help support the community during this challenging time. To help launch the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ campaign, Gray Television is also making a $50,000 donation.”

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody

Latest News

Ernie Griffin wouldn’t let a hurricane or the lack of collection dampen his holiday spirit. He...
Ida victim turns storm debris into Halloween decor
Ida victim turns storm debris into Halloween decor
Caramel Curves featured in Rihanna lingerie campaign
Caramel Curves featured in Rihanna lingerie campaign
Despite the relocation, artists from New Orleans will still compete and be featured while...
Dancing elsewhere: Big Easy freestyle dancers prepare as global competition in NOLA relocates to Memphis
Trombone Shorty of Trombone Shorty and The Orleans Avenue performs at Shorty Gras presented by...
Fall events return to New Orleans after Hurricane Ida