Heat and storms continue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The moisture from Ida will linger into Wednesday. A few storms will again be possible with possible heavy downpours. A push of drier air is likely to arrive later this week with mostly dry conditions. The weekend should be pretty nice by Labor Day weekend standards. Rain chances stay low into early next week.

A tropical disturbance over the Caribbean will be monitored but chances for development are low.

