BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Heat and storms continue

Drier conditions later in the week
Drier weather by the weekend
Drier weather by the weekend(wvue)
By David Bernard
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The moisture from Ida will linger into Wednesday. A few storms will again be possible with possible heavy downpours. A push of drier air is likely to arrive later this week with mostly dry conditions. The weekend should be pretty nice by Labor Day weekend standards. Rain chances stay low into early next week.

A tropical disturbance over the Caribbean will be monitored but chances for development are low.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Generator safety tips from state fire marshall Butch Browning for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Generator safety tips from Louisiana Fire Marshall Butch Browning for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Gov. John Bel Edwards update for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Gov. John Bel Edwards update for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Hurricane Ida's impact on Grand Isle for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Impact of Ida on Grand Isle for Tuesday, Aug. 31
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell update for Tuesday, Aug. 31
WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage - clipped version
Afternoon weather update for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Afternoon weather update for Tuesday, Aug. 31