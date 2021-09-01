Nicondra: Hot weather takes over, but a bit of a break on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center has issued it’s last advisory on Tropical Depression Ida as it spins off to the east bringing rain to the Mid-Atlantic states. Our local weather is dominated by the heat with heat advisories in place through the early evening. Heat indices are expected to peak in the triple digits around 105-108. High temperatures today will be in the low 90s.

There is a little hope in the forecast as a weak cold front will bring slightly drier air for the weekend. Expect some rain to move through Thursday afternoon followed by slightly drier, less hot conditions. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 80s with some less humid air giving us just a bit of a break.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.