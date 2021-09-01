BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Hot weather takes over, but a bit of a break on the way

Feels like temperatures in the triple digits through the day.
Feels like temperatures in the triple digits through the day.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center has issued it’s last advisory on Tropical Depression Ida as it spins off to the east bringing rain to the Mid-Atlantic states. Our local weather is dominated by the heat with heat advisories in place through the early evening. Heat indices are expected to peak in the triple digits around 105-108. High temperatures today will be in the low 90s.

There is a little hope in the forecast as a weak cold front will bring slightly drier air for the weekend. Expect some rain to move through Thursday afternoon followed by slightly drier, less hot conditions. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 80s with some less humid air giving us just a bit of a break.

Morning weather update for Wed., Sept. 1 at 6 a.m.
Generator safety tips from state fire marshall Butch Browning for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Gov. John Bel Edwards update for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Hurricane Ida's impact on Grand Isle for Tuesday, Aug. 31
