NOPD identifies wounded officer, says no evidence he was targeted; looting arrests continue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An off-duty New Orleans police officer injured by gunfire Tuesday night is recovering from a “deep graze wound” to his head, but there was no evidence he was specifically targeted because he was a law enforcement officer, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

Special Operations Division officer Cedric Davillier was identified as the officer wounded around 9:16 p.m. when a bullet shattered his car window as he drove west on Interstate 10 near the Elysian Field Avenue exit. Davillier managed to drive himself to a hospital for treatment, Ferguson said.

“We do not have any information or reason to believe that he was targeted as a police officer,” Ferguson said at a Wednesday news conference with Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “He was in an unmarked vehicle.”

But coming just 10 days after the murder of off-duty NOPD detective Everett Briscoe in Houston on Aug. 21, having another officer shot at has left the city’s police force on edge, the chief admitted.

“It can cause some serious mental stress on our officers,” Ferguson said.

Anxiety in the wake of Hurricane Ida is not limited to police. Business owners and residents also are unsettled by looting incidents that police so far have refused to quantify.

“Last night, we made numerous looting arrests,” Ferguson said.

The NOPD is “actively engaging anyone on the streets” between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., when New Orleans has a citywide curfew in place, he said. First responders, working media and drivers delivering essential needs to the city are exempt.

Ferguson also pleaded for patience and courtesy at fuel locations from customers scrambling to find gasoline.

“We’ve heard reports of tempers rising at filling stations,” he said. “Remember, we’re all trying to get through this together. Show some empathy toward each other if you have to be out, and otherwise please stay home.”

