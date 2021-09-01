BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD identifies wounded officer, says no evidence he was targeted; looting arrests continue

The NOPD said it has no evidence that an off-duty officer wounded by a gunshot Tuesday night...
The NOPD said it has no evidence that an off-duty officer wounded by a gunshot Tuesday night (Aug. 31) was targeted because he is a law enforcement figure.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An off-duty New Orleans police officer injured by gunfire Tuesday night is recovering from a “deep graze wound” to his head, but there was no evidence he was specifically targeted because he was a law enforcement officer, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

Special Operations Division officer Cedric Davillier was identified as the officer wounded around 9:16 p.m. when a bullet shattered his car window as he drove west on Interstate 10 near the Elysian Field Avenue exit. Davillier managed to drive himself to a hospital for treatment, Ferguson said.

“We do not have any information or reason to believe that he was targeted as a police officer,” Ferguson said at a Wednesday news conference with Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “He was in an unmarked vehicle.”

But coming just 10 days after the murder of off-duty NOPD detective Everett Briscoe in Houston on Aug. 21, having another officer shot at has left the city’s police force on edge, the chief admitted.

“It can cause some serious mental stress on our officers,” Ferguson said.

Anxiety in the wake of Hurricane Ida is not limited to police. Business owners and residents also are unsettled by looting incidents that police so far have refused to quantify.

“Last night, we made numerous looting arrests,” Ferguson said.

The NOPD is “actively engaging anyone on the streets” between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., when New Orleans has a citywide curfew in place, he said. First responders, working media and drivers delivering essential needs to the city are exempt.

Ferguson also pleaded for patience and courtesy at fuel locations from customers scrambling to find gasoline.

“We’ve heard reports of tempers rising at filling stations,” he said. “Remember, we’re all trying to get through this together. Show some empathy toward each other if you have to be out, and otherwise please stay home.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
Here’s a list of what’s open in New Orleans and the surrounding areas.
What’s open: Where to find food, gas, groceries in New Orleans metro area after Hurricane Ida
Michael Thomas, back, carries his daughter Mikala, out of his flooded neighborhood while a high...
Photos, videos of Hurricane Ida aftermath
Ponchatoula Mayor Bob Zabbia's office after Hurricane Ida
Ponchatoula mayor asks residents to be patient for ‘long road’ to recovery