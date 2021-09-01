BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Off-duty NOPD Officer struck by gun-fire

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the French Quarter...
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the French Quarter Friday afternoon.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will give an update on an incident where an off-duty NOPD officer was stuck by gunfire.

At 8:50 p.m., the officer was traveling Westbound on I-10 near the intersection of St. Bernard where he heard glass shatter and didn’t realize he was shot.

He drove himself to the hospital where he is now being treated. The officer is responsive, he is talking. He suffered a deep graze wound to the head. He’s in stable condition.

NOPD have no suspect or motive at this time. He was in an umarked unit.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be available soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Mayor LaToya Cantrell updates residents on situation in New Orleans following Hurricane Ida
NEWS CONFERENCE: Mayor LaToya Cantrell & NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson
Generator safety tips from state fire marshall Butch Browning for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Generator safety tips from Louisiana Fire Marshall Butch Browning for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Gov. John Bel Edwards update for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Gov. John Bel Edwards update for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Hurricane Ida's impact on Grand Isle for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Impact of Ida on Grand Isle for Tuesday, Aug. 31
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell update for Tuesday, Aug. 31
WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage - clipped version