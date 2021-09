Saints announce practice squad additions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints announced practice squad additions on Wednesday.

In all the team agreed to terms with 11 players:

RB Alex Armah

WR Kawaan Baker

T Caleb Benenoch

DT Josiah Bronson

DT Albert Huggins

LB Wynton McManis

DB Bryan Mills

DB KeiVare Russell

WR Kevin White

WR Easop Winston

NFL teams can carry 16 players on their practice squads in 2021 meaning more signings could be coming soon.

TE Ethan Wolf.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.