Saints announce practice squad additions

New Orleans Saints running back Alex Armah (40) is one of 11 players the Saints added to their...
New Orleans Saints running back Alex Armah (40) is one of 11 players the Saints added to their practice squad. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER | Times-Picayune | The Advocate )
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints announced practice squad additions on Wednesday.

In all the team agreed to terms with 11 players:

RB ﻿Alex Armah

WR ﻿Kawaan Baker﻿﻿

T ﻿﻿Caleb Benenoch﻿

DT ﻿Josiah Bronson

DT ﻿Albert Huggins﻿

LB ﻿﻿Wynton McManis﻿﻿

DB ﻿Bryan Mills

DB ﻿KeiVare Russell﻿﻿

WR ﻿﻿Kevin White﻿

WR ﻿Easop Winston

NFL teams can carry 16 players on their practice squads in 2021 meaning more signings could be coming soon.

TE ﻿﻿Ethan Wolf﻿.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

