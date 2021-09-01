Saints announce practice squad additions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints announced practice squad additions on Wednesday.

In all the team agreed to terms with 11 players:

RB ﻿Alex Armah

WR ﻿Kawaan Baker﻿﻿

T ﻿﻿Caleb Benenoch﻿

DT ﻿Josiah Bronson

DT ﻿Albert Huggins﻿

LB ﻿﻿Wynton McManis﻿﻿

DB ﻿Bryan Mills

DB ﻿KeiVare Russell﻿﻿

WR ﻿﻿Kevin White﻿

WR ﻿Easop Winston

NFL teams can carry 16 players on their practice squads in 2021 meaning more signings could be coming soon.

TE ﻿﻿Ethan Wolf﻿.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.