Saints announce practice squad additions
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints announced practice squad additions on Wednesday.
In all the team agreed to terms with 11 players:
RB Alex Armah
WR Kawaan Baker
T Caleb Benenoch
DT Josiah Bronson
DT Albert Huggins
LB Wynton McManis
DB Bryan Mills
DB KeiVare Russell
WR Kevin White
WR Easop Winston
NFL teams can carry 16 players on their practice squads in 2021 meaning more signings could be coming soon.
TE Ethan Wolf.
