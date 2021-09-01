What’s open: Where to find food, gas, groceries in New Orleans metro area after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many Louisiana residents who hunkered down during Hurricane Ida are adapting to a new normal while trying to find items to restock their fridges, fill up their gas tanks and cans, and begin the process of repairs and rebuilding.

Here’s a list of what’s open in New Orleans and the surrounding areas.

Critical resources, such as gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and hardware stores, are open during the post-Hurricane Ida recovery.

This list is continuously being updated as we get information. Check back for updates. Please call to confirm a business is open before you drive out.

ATMs

Navy Federal Credit UnionSeveral ATMs set up at Federal City branch at 501 O’Bannon St, Suite 110, New Orleans, LA 70114

Grocery stores

Costco

3900 Dublin St., New Orleans, LA 70118

Ideal Market

3805 Hessmer Ave, Metairie LA 70002

4421 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001

250 S Broad New Orleans, LA 70119

653 Terry Pkwy, Gretna, LA 70056

Robért Fresh Market: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2222 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117

8115 South Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118

5016 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, LA 70006

7355 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Arabella Station – 5600 Magazine St.Phone : 504-899-9119Other info: Debit or credit purchases only. No cash back. Limited offerings. No coffee bar. Very few team members working.

Rouses Markets

These stores are open with limited capacities with limited staffing.

4001 General DeGaulle Dr, New Orleans, LA 70114

2851 Belle Chasse Hwy, Gretna, LA 70056

91 Westbank Expy Suite 600, Gretna LA, 70053

400 N Carrolton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

701 Barrone St, New Orleans, LA 70113

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122

717 Clearview Pkwy, Metairie, LA 70001

Additional locations open:

Rouses Market #26- (Tchoupitoulas St) Nola

Rouses Market #25- (Veterans Blvd.) Metairie

*Westbank*

Rouses Market #79- Marrero

Rouses Market #49- Gretna

Rouses Market #38- Belle Chasse

Rouses Market #36- Algiers

*New Orleans/ Metairie*

Rouses Market #46- (Baronne St.) Nola

Rouses Market #35- (Franklin Ave.) Nola

Rouses Market #29- (Carrollton Ave.) Nola

Rouses Market #28- (Clearview Pkwy.) Metairie

*Northshore*

Rouses Market #20- Covington

Rouses Market #21- Mandeville

Rouses Market #22- Slidell

Rouses Market #31- Covington

Rouses Market #32- Mandeville

Rouses Market #37- Slidell

Rouses Market #57- Ponchatoula

Rouses Market #61- Hammond

Rouses Market #75- Covington

*Baton Rouge Area*

Rouses Market #55- Denham Springs

Rouses Market #60- Zachary

Rouses Market #63- Prairieville

Rouses Market #62- (Drusilla Ln.)Baton Rouge

Rouses Market #69- (Bluebonnet)Baton Rouge

Rouses Market #70- (Arlington Place)Baton Rouge

Rouses Market #58- (Long Farm)Baton Rouge

Rouses Market #65- Gonzales

Winn Dixie

The grocery store chain updates a list of current store openings and closings via this link.

221 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005

8601 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, LA 70123

2112 Belle Chasse Hwy., Gretna, LA 70056

5901 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003

2104 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70062

3008 Holiday Drive., New Orleans, LA 70131

5400 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans 70115

70431 Hwy 21, Covington, LA 70433

12125 Highway 90, Luling, LA 700070

2100 Collins Blvd., Suite 132 Covington, LA 70433

401 N. Carrolton, New Orleans, LA 70119

4100 Highway 59, Mandeville, LA 70471

731 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA 70438

2985 Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461

3030 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell, LA 70458

17682 Airline Hwy., Prairieville, LA 70769

Sam’s Club

3900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001 (open until 4 p.m. Tuesday, groceries, gas available)

Target

69320 LA-21, Covington, LA 70433 (non-perishable food items, home goods)

Dollar General

Hwy 190 – Covington – Near Covington HighMost Dollar General stores are open in Franklinton and Bogalusa – CASH ONLY (per St. Tammany Parish Govt.)

Canseco’s Market1519 Metairie Rd., Metairie, 70005

Minh Canh4661 Alcee Fortier Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129

Viet My4656 Alcee Fortier Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129

Lakeview Grocery801 Harrison Ave., New Orleans, LA 70124

Acquistapace’s Covington Supermarket125 E 21st Ave., Covington LA 70433

Las Palmas Grocery5100 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, LA 70072

Dorignac’s Food Center – Plans to open 9/1/21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005

Happy Discount5301 Franklin Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122Other info: beer, wine, and packaged food

Duplessier Ice2240 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70117Other info: ice, $1.50/10 lbs, bags up to 40 lbs, cash only; enter fenced yard on Marigny Street side

Cash Saver Slidell4020 Pontchartrain Dr, Slidell, LA 70458

Lishman’s27417 Old US Hwy 190, Lacombe, LA 70445

Mizer’s Cost + Foods3060 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461

Gas stations

Note: We’ve seen reports of these gas stations open, but it’s not clear how long the stations will open or have available gas. Officials have suggested using the Gas Buddy app or website.

(Kitchen closed) Triangle Deli 1904 N Broad St, New Orleans 70119

(Unconfirmed FB Comment) Chevron 647 Manhattan Blvd Harvey, LA 70058

(Unconfirmed FB Comment) Shell 833 Westbank Expy, Westwego, LA 70094

(Unconfirmed FB Comment) State Oil Fuel Center 7124 LA-23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Fuel Express Mart 4975 W Napoleon Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

Meraux Quik Stop 3112 E St Bernard Hwy., Meraux, 70075

Nicosia’s Express Lane 101 Bayou Road, St. Bernard, 70085

Fuel Express Mart 4975 W Napoleon Ave., Metairie, 70001

Shell 2963 U.S. 190 Mandeville, LA 70471

Exxon, 3451 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70063

Chevron, 4975 W Napoleon Ave., Metairie, LA 70001

Chevron, 447 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, 70112

Sam’s Club, 3900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001 (open until 4 p.m. Tuesday)

Blue Harbor Car Wash/Gas – 2963 U.S. Hwy 190, Mandeville, LA 70471– EXPECT LONG LINES

Chevron next door to Slide Memorial Hospital

Exxon at Gause and Military

Folsom Discount Zones – CASH ONLY – EXPECT LONG LINE – POLICE DIRECTING TRAFFIC

Gas available at Shell next to Pelican Car Wash on Hwy 21

Market Max (in Franklinton) – GAS

Restaurants

J’s Creole Wings – 1700 S Claiborne Ave. 11 a.m-7 p.m.

Johnny’s Jamaican Grill – 1681 Religious St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Nolavore – 2139 Barronne St, New Orleans, LA 70113

SukhoThai – 2200 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA 70117

Sal’s Sno-Ball Stand – 1823 Metairie Ave., Metairie LA 70005

NOLA Crawfish King Food Truck – 5321 Franklin Ave., New Orleans 70122

Big Easy Diner – 1777 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461

Butter Krisp Diner – 1105 Business 190, Covington, LA 70433Only burgers, no donuts

Camellia City Deaux-Nuts – 2395 Gause Blvd #2, Slidell, LA 70461Opens Wednesday 9/1 at 6 a.m.

Caretta’s Grill – 137 Taos St., Slidell, LA 70458

Cracker Barrell – 790 E I-10 Service Rd, Slidell, LA 70461Open 9/1 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Creekside Coffee Café – Picayune

Fuji Yama – East Gause – Slidell

Wendy’s – East Gause – Slidell will open for lunch, drive thru only

Waffle House – Hwy 190 – Covington – CASH ONLY

Mr. Joe’s Chinese – Slidell

Papa John’s- Robert Blvd – Slidell

Hambone in Mandeville – Serving Fried Chicken starting at 11 AM

Cajun Seafood – 1479 N. Claiborne, New OrleansHours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; offering full menu, only accepting cash

Pharmacies

Vinnie’s Pharmacy – 5004-A W. Esplanade Avenue, Metairie, LA 70006Text at 504-427-8800 or 504-390-7368 for prescription needs.

Layton Family Pharmacy – 70457 Highway 21, Ste. 118, Covington, LA 70433Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with limited services

Mannino’s Pharmacy -113 West Charles Street, Hammond, LA 70401

Braswell’s Drugs – 1107 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433Limited hours and cash only

C & C Drugs – 2803 LA-59, Mandeville, LA 70471

CVS – 1305 Gause Blvd, Slidell

Downtown Drugs – Covington – Cash only

Schaff’s family pharmacy – Madisonville – Limited Hours and CASH ONLY

Floyd’s Family Pharmacy - Ponchatoula - 1625 Hwy 51 North, Suite K & 28471 Hwy 22 East - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hardware stores & home improvement

Ace Hardware

1620 Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433

1037 Robert Blvd., Slidell, LA 70458

Lowes

1280 N Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433

Home Depot

143 Northshore Blvd, Slidell, LA 70460

40 Park Pl Dr, Covington, LA 70433

Mike’s True Value Hardware540 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA 70458

Abita Lumber Co. – 21459 LA-36, Abita Springs, LA 70420Cash or card

Batteries Plus Bulbs – 1503 Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70458

C&C Classic Carpet Care – Mandeville

Elliott Electric Supply – N Collins – Covington

Habitat Restore – Hwy 59, Mandeville – Has tarps

Pennington’s Hardware and Screenprinting – 407 LA-22, Madisonville, LA 70447

Jenkins Lumber – Folsom – Cash Only

Other resources

Free meals and supplies around New Orleans metro area

Check for updates here.

NOLA charging stations via Mutual Aid Disaster Relief

Whole Foods – 5600 Magazine Street

New York Pizza – 4908 Magazine Street

Zeus’ Place – 4601 Freret Street

Our Lady of Rosary Church – 3368 Esplanade Avenue

Brown Derby – 3402 Tulane Avenue

NOLA Fire Dept HQ – 317 Decatur Street

Seekers Point Church located at: 14145 West University Avenue, Hammond, LA 70401.

Rosenwald Recreation Center- 1120 S Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70125 (timing: 1:00 p.m. local today)

Joe Brown Recreation Center- 5601 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 (timing: 1:00 p.m. local today)

St. Tammany Parish Business Openings

St. Tammany Parish government compiled a running list of businesses open post-hurricane. Parish officials say most locations are cash only, with long lines, shortened hours and limited items.

