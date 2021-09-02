BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

$69 Million in Grants for Hurricanes Laura and Delta Relief, Debris Removal, Flood Mitigation

New Flood mitigations
New Flood mitigations(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding 11 grants worth nearly $69 million to state and local governments as reimbursement for costs related to Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta and future flood mitigation.

The grants include funding for debris removal, structure elevation, relocation of classrooms, and emergency resources such as generators and meals.

“Unfortunately, we know from experience how long disaster aid can be held up. Almost a year later, we’re still working to get supplemental CDBG-DR relief for Hurricanes Laura and Delta,” says Senator Cassidy. “However, these reimbursements are substantial to get southwest Louisiana back on its feet.”

Part of this grant will provide a federal funding to elevate 51 properties in Livingston Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 25 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
A plane descends Thursday (Sept. 2) to land as a limited number of flights have resumed at...
Limited number of flights resuming at Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
EXPLAINER: How Ida can be so deadly 1000 miles from landfall
Ponchatoula Mayor Bob Zabbia's office after Hurricane Ida
Ponchatoula mayor asks residents to be patient for ‘long road’ to recovery
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
Tangipahoa Parish picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ida