BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

How to find gas in the Baton Rouge area

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fuel-price-search app, Gas Buddy, has activated a disaster-area service that allows users in Louisiana and Mississippi for residents to get real-time information on gas stations that actually have fuel, diesel and power.

Once you add your location, the outage information will automatically appear for each station.

To view gas stations that currently have gasoline and diesel fuel visit Gas Buddy’s Tracker Map by CLICKING HERE.

Once you click on the map, you can zoom in and out of the Baton Rouge area. As you change and move the map, it is necessary to click “Redo Search in this Area” to see updated locations.

To view gas outages by cities in Louisiana, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall

Latest News

Where are the points of distribution?
Six homes destroyed in Lafitte fires
Expect feels like temperatures in the triple digits once again for the afternoon.
Nicondra: A cold front brings slightly drier air
Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
Morning weather update for Thursday, Sept. 2
Morning weather update for Thursday, Sept. 2