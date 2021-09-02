How to find gas in the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fuel-price-search app, Gas Buddy, has activated a disaster-area service that allows users in Louisiana and Mississippi for residents to get real-time information on gas stations that actually have fuel, diesel and power.

Once you add your location, the outage information will automatically appear for each station.

Once you click on the map, you can zoom in and out of the Baton Rouge area. As you change and move the map, it is necessary to click “Redo Search in this Area” to see updated locations.

To view gas outages by cities in Louisiana, CLICK HERE .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.