How you can help Hurricane Ida victims

(KSLA) - Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana’s coastline as a powerful Category 4 storm Sunday, Aug. 29.

As of Tuesday morning, more than one million homes and businesses remained without power. Many, many homes have been destroyed.

[PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hurricane Ida leaves path of destruction across Louisiana, Mississippi]

[Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts]

There are ways you can help though. Below is a list of donation/volunteer opportunities for those in the ArkLaTex who want to help our friends in southeast Louisiana.

LIFT UP LOUISIANA

Gray Television is partnering with the Salvation Army for “Lift Up Louisiana”. It’s a campaign to raise money for Hurricane Ida victims. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Click here for more details.

NORTHWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY

NSU’s Office of Recruiting has organized a donation drive to assist residents of Thibodaux, Cutoff, and surrounding areas affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ida. Donations can be dropped off at the Recruiting Office in the Student Services Center, 306 Sam Sibley Dr. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Items needed are as follows:

• Tarps

• Roofing nails/hammers

• Water

• Non-perishable food (protein bars, snacks, canned meals)

• Garbage bags

• Baby formula

• Diapers/wipes

• Toilet paper

• First Aid kits

• Hygiene products

• Paper towels

• Bug spray

• Buckets/rags

• Cleaning supplies

• Work gloves

• Plastic containers

For more details, contact Van Erikson at eriksonv@nsula.edu.

EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

The items listed below may be dropped off at ETBU’s Ornelas Student Center at the marked donation drop-off point through Sunday, Sept. 5. This is the same building where community members visit Chick-fil-A.

Gift cards from Home Depot or Walmart for families

Bottled water and bottled Gatorade

Infant and/or adult diapers

Baby wipes

Work gloves (sizes L and XL)

Square point shovels and/or lawn-garden rakes

Small generators

Construction or contract trash bags

Cleaning supplies such as sponges, gloves, disinfectant spray (examples: Lysol (liquid), Fabuloso (liquid), 409 antibacterial spray)

Laundry supplies: laundry soap, bleach, dryer sheets

Paper goods: paper plates, plastic cups, plastic cutlery, toilet paper, and/or paper towels

Texas Baptist Men cannot accept food, baby food, clothes, or furniture

SALVATION ARMY OF NWLA

To make a financial donation to support Hurricane Ida relief:

Visit give.helpsalvationarmy.org

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Text GIVE to 52000 to donate $10 automatically through your cell phone bill

BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET

Cajun Navy Supply will be at the Bossier City Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. collecting donations. The market is located in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. Items needed include: gas/gift cards, water, diapers, feminine hygiene, wipes, toiletries, unused socks and undies, trash bags, blue tarps, cleaning supplies, work gloves, shampoo/conditioner, medicine(over the counter), Ziploc bags, water, bleach, first aid kits or supplies, pet food and supplies, extension cords, empty gas cans, zip ties, prepackaged snacks, sports drinks, school supplies (book bags, pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, and folders). Make sure items are boxed or bagged for easier transport. Donations can also be made online here. Email bossiercityfarmersmarket@gmail.com with any questions.

UNITED WAY OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is searching for volunteers to receive and sort in-kind donations. The donation center will be open from Sept. 1 through 10, and volunteers will be scheduled to work two-hour shifts during operating hours. Operating hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drop-off point and donation center area is located on the Charles Avenue side of Arthur Circle Elementary School (261 Arthur Ave. in Shreveport). The drop-off center will be set up as a contactless drive-thru to protect donors and volunteers against exposure to COVID-19. Donors will place the items in the trunk of their vehicle for volunteers to retrieve upon arrival. Preferred in-kind donations include items such as universal gift cards, newly purchased comfort clothes, blankets, shelf-stable foods, and cases of water. As the situation develops, this information is subject to change as the greatest needs are assessed. Volunteers should wait for a staff member to email a confirmation of their volunteer shift after signing up. To volunteer, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/get-involved/. To make a contribution to the United for NWLA Fund, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/UNITEDFORNWLA/.

UWNWLA is also collecting clothes for victims. Click here for a list of needed items.

GRAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY

Grambling is holding a Hurricane Relief Donation Drive from Aug. 30 through Sept. 3. They will be accepting clothes, nonperishable food, water, batteries, flashlights, hygiene products and more. To donate, visit Black 2 the Basics (311 Main St./Grambling, La. 71245) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BROOKSHIRE GROCERY CO.

The company is launching a relief campaign for customers to donate to the American Red Cross. Through Sept. 14, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will have $1, $3, and $5 coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

Click here to make a monetary donation online. Donations can also be sent via mail to The American Red Cross at PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Click here to print a donation form. Donations can also be made over the phone by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

BOM BANK

BOM Bank (formerly Bank of Montgomery) and its partners have begun accepting donations to be sent to victims of the storm. At this time, we ask that anyone who is able to, contribute donations that will be sent to those most affected. Supplies can be dropped off at any BOM bank, Rhodes Realty, and Rhodes Property & Development locations. We encourage residents who wish to contribute to bring items of necessity such as those listed on the flyer to the designated locations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. up until Thursday, Sept. 2.

Supplies needed are listed above. (Bank of Montgomery)

EVERYWARRIOR

EveryWarrior is collecting the following items to send south in the near future:

Non-perishable foods

Batteries

Baby food and formula

Diaper and wipes

Personal hygiene products

Paper goods

Tarps

Pillows

Gloves

Gas cans

Bug spray

Pet food

Items should be dropped off at 4000 Viking Dr. in Bossier City in the organization’s Air Force utility trailer, which is parked in the parking lot.

SHREVEPORT VOLUNTEER NETWORK

Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) will be accepting donations for Hurricane Ida victims from 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays at Summer Grove Baptist Church, located at 8924 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport.

SVN is seeking the following items:

Gas cans

Gas cards

Ziploc bags (assorted sizes)

Flashlights

Toiletries

Non-perishable food items

Drinking water

Unopened packs of underwear and socks (assorted sizes)

The Shreveport Volunteer Network is collecting the above listed supplies for victims of Hurricane Ida in south Louisiana. (SVN)

The Shreveport Volunteer Network is collecting the above listed supplies for victims of Hurricane Ida in south Louisiana. (SVN)

Organizers are not taking other clothing donations at this time.

ALL DOGS UNLEASHED & YOUR PET BUTLER

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Walmart in the Shreve City Shopping Center, All Dogs Unleashed will have a crew in the All Dogs Unleashed vehicle with an 18′ black trailer to accept donations.

Items being collected are:

Dog food

Cat food

Bowls

Leashes

Cages

Blankets

Potty pads

Rubber gloves

Toilet paper

Water

Flashlights

Batteries

Tarps

Lanterns

Dog and cat toys

Donations will also be accepted weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at All Dogs Unleashed, 12040 Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy., Suite 102. You can also drop off donations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays at Your Pet Butler, 1636 Benton Road in Bossier City.

FRIENDS OF BOSSIER PARISH LAW ENFORCEMENT

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington encourages those who want to help with hurricane relief to consider donating to the Friends of Bossier Law Enforcement. Your donation to the non-profit organization will directly help evacuees temporarily living at Cypress Bayou Lake in Benton and surrounding areas, as well as assist those Bossier deputies and officers contact those in south Louisiana who are in need to provide them with gift cards, food items, and needed supplies. To make a donation, contact Dep. Mary Kerry at 318-965-3409 or send your donation to Friends of Bossier Law Enforcement, Attn: Mary Kerry, P.O. Box 850, Benton, LA 71006.

LIFESHARE BLOOD CENTER

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.