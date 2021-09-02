BBB Accredited Business
Man’s death was result of conditions under Hurricane Ida, St. James officials say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man in Vacherie was discovered dead Wednesday as the result of conditions under Hurricane Ida, St. James Parish officials say.

Sheriff’s deputies performed a wellness check after receiving calls from concerned family members.

Deputies responded to another call concerning a Paulina residence and discovered three people suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and called for medical treatment.

Deputies found that the home generator was under a window of the residence.

St. James officials say that residents should place their generators at least 15 feet from all windows, air condition units, and doors.

