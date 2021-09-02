Maurepas finally gets relief after virtually being blocked in by downed trees and power lines after Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Food, water, and other relief finally made its way to Maurepas after access has been blocked by downed trees and power lines.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said trucks were delivering supplies to the area Thursday.

Residents have largely had to be self sufficient as there is little access to gas and in some areas water has been limited.

Barbara Smith said she did not have running water in her house. With the power out, she said the pump on her well does not work.

“All we have is a few candles and a couple little battery powered fans, you wouldn’t believe they do as good as they do, just that little bit of breeze, it really helps,” Smith said.

The 76-year-old said Maurepas needs water, ice, and food like MRE’s desperately needed.

Crews with FEMA from as far as New York spent the day combing through the area checking on people like Smith.

As assistance becomes more available, Ricks said he hopes everyone will remain patient until better days arrive.

The assistance in Maurepas is located at the St Stephen’s Catholic Church.

