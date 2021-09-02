Meal, other types of distribution sites set up for Ida victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials in parishes with damage from Hurricane Ida are partnering with GOHSEP, the Salvation Army, the Louisiana National Guard, and other groups to provide meals and other items to those in need.

ASCENSION PARISH:

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 2 , tarps, water, ice, and MREs will be available at noon at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 3, tarps, water, ice, and MREs will be available at noon at the Lemann Center in Donaldsonville.

These are drive-by events. Residents will not leave their vehicles. They will drive by, the items will be loaded into their vehicles for them, and then they will exit. MREs, water, and ice will be loaded by members of the Louisiana National Guard and at a separate station, tarps will be loaded by Ascension Parish Government employees. One tarp will be issued per vehicle and food, water, and ice will be issued only to the occupants of the vehicle.

At the Lemann Center, drivers should enter from Church Street onto Clay Street, drive by the distribution stations, and exit onto Thibaut Drive.

Drivers should enter Lamar-Dixon from the Ashland Road entry in the rear, pass by the POD past the guard shack, then by the tarp station, and exit back onto Ashland.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

On Thursday, Sept. 2 , breakfast will be available for families without power at Metro Council District 6 Office (9048 Airline Hwy, Suite 6) from 8 a.m. until the food runs out.

On Thursday, Sept. 2 , MLK Community Center (4000 Gus Young Ave.) will be open noon-6 p.m. (Lunch - 1:30 p.m., Dinner - 5:30 p.m.)

On Thursday, Sept. 2 , Leo S Butler Community Center (950 E Washington St.) will be open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Breakfast - 10 a.m., Lunch - 1:30 p.m., Dinner - 5:30 p.m.)

On Thursday, Sept. 2 , Jewel J Newman Community Center (2013 Central Rd.) will be open noon - 6 p.m. (Lunch - 1:30 p.m., Dinner - 5:30 p.m.)

On Thursday, Sept. 2 , (Drive-Up) Paula G Manship YMCA (8100 YMCA Plaza Dr.) Lunch - 1:30 p.m., Dinner - 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 2 , (Drive-Up) BRPD Headquarters (9000 Airline Highway) Noon. A community ice distribution site will be set up. Citizens will be given 2 bags of ice per vehicle, while supplies last.

On Friday, Sept. 3, (Drive-Up) Woodlawn Baptist Church (5805 Jones Creek Rd.) Lunch - 1:30 p.m., Dinner 5:30 p.m.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH:

Daily - two distribution sites are set up with water and MREs until further notice from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at REGALA Gym (200 REGALA Park Rd.) and Wallace Fire Station (5733 Hwy 18, Wallace)

