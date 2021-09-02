Nicondra: A cold front brings slightly drier air

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another hot day with temperatures in the low 90s and feels like temperatures around 106. Take extra care with the lack of air conditioning to avoid heat illnesses.

Most north shore rivers have fallen into at least the minor flood stage except the Tangipahoa at Robert and the Tchefuncte at Covington. Both are currently falling and will continue to drop into the weekend.

A cold front will bring some drier conditions to the region for the weekend. We’ll have to deal with some rain and a few storms ahead of the front. Some storms may be heavy. Behind the front dew points drop allowing for a better feel to the air even though temperatures stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.