Salvation Army distributing free meals Thursday in Greater New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Salvation Army announced it has deployed more than 20 mobile kitchens to begin serving several hundred free meals in the Greater New Orleans area.

Those in need can receive meals while supplies last Thursday (Sept. 2) at the following locations and times:

LUNCH LOCATIONS (12-2 PM):

Treme Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere St.

Gernon Brown Recreation Center, 1001 Harrison Ave.

Milne Recreation Center, 5420 Franklin Ave.

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center, 4300 St. Claude Ave.

John P. Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.

Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad Ave.

Tulane & Broad intersection, 2601 Tulane Ave.

Rouses Market, 4500 Tchoupitoulas St.

Cut Off Recreation Center, 6600 Belgrade St.

DINNER LOCATIONS (4-6 PM):

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center, 5601 Read Blvd.

Cut Off Recreation Center, 6600 Belgrade St.

