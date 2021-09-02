BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Salvation Army distributing free meals Thursday in Greater New Orleans area

The Salvation Army announced it has deployed more than 20 mobile kitchens to begin serving...
The Salvation Army announced it has deployed more than 20 mobile kitchens to begin serving several hundred free meals in the Greater New Orleans area.(WTOK)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Salvation Army announced it has deployed more than 20 mobile kitchens to begin serving several hundred free meals in the Greater New Orleans area.

Those in need can receive meals while supplies last Thursday (Sept. 2) at the following locations and times:

LUNCH LOCATIONS (12-2 PM):

  • Treme Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere St.
  • Gernon Brown Recreation Center, 1001 Harrison Ave.
  • Milne Recreation Center, 5420 Franklin Ave.
  • Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center, 4300 St. Claude Ave.
  • John P. Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.
  • Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad Ave.
  • Tulane & Broad intersection, 2601 Tulane Ave.
  • Rouses Market, 4500 Tchoupitoulas St.
  • Cut Off Recreation Center, 6600 Belgrade St.

DINNER LOCATIONS (4-6 PM):

  • Joe W. Brown Recreation Center, 5601 Read Blvd.
  • Cut Off Recreation Center, 6600 Belgrade St.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
Man’s death was result of conditions under Hurricane Ida, St. James officials say
Gov. Edwards to hold press conference on Hurricane Ida recovery
Gov. Edwards to hold press conference on Hurricane Ida recovery
After practicing for two days at AT&T Stadium, the Saints will begin practicing at TCU on Monday.
Saints to practice at TCU