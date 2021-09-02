Shelter is available for displaced Tangipahoa Parish residents

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish residents who want to evacuate their homes to a shelter can now do so if they have transportation to get to Baton Rouge.

Tangipahoa President Robby Miller said the Baton Rouge River Center has been set up as a regional evacuation center.

“This shelter will offer much more than our existing sites can offer,” Miller said, noting that the River Center has electricity and as a result, air conditioning. Full wrap-around services will be available at this site. Residents will be able to get hot meals and get rides to the pharmacy if they need prescription refills.

Individuals who want to go there must do so in personal vehicles. There will be no public transportation services to the evacuation center.

For those residents who choose to evacuate, Miller recommended they bring all necessary medicines, basic toiletries, and a change of clothes. They may want to bring a copy of any important papers with them as well.

For more information, dial 211 from any cell phone or text LA Shelter to 898211.

