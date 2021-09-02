BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Shelter is available for displaced Tangipahoa Parish residents

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller encouraged residents to remain indoors, out of harm’s...
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller encouraged residents to remain indoors, out of harm’s way, as Ida comes onshore and impacts the area.(Tangipahoa Parish Government)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish residents who want to evacuate their homes to a shelter can now do so if they have transportation to get to Baton Rouge.

Tangipahoa President Robby Miller said the Baton Rouge River Center has been set up as a regional evacuation center.

Related stories:

Tangipahoa Parish picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ida

Ponchatoula mayor asks residents to be patient for ‘long road’ to recovery

“This shelter will offer much more than our existing sites can offer,” Miller said, noting that the River Center has electricity and as a result, air conditioning. Full wrap-around services will be available at this site. Residents will be able to get hot meals and get rides to the pharmacy if they need prescription refills.

Individuals who want to go there must do so in personal vehicles. There will be no public transportation services to the evacuation center.

For those residents who choose to evacuate, Miller recommended they bring all necessary medicines, basic toiletries, and a change of clothes. They may want to bring a copy of any important papers with them as well.

For more information, dial 211 from any cell phone or text LA Shelter to 898211.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

A plane descends Thursday (Sept. 2) to land as a limited number of flights have resumed at...
Limited number of flights resuming at Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport
Ponchatoula Mayor Bob Zabbia's office after Hurricane Ida
Ponchatoula mayor asks residents to be patient for ‘long road’ to recovery
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
Tangipahoa Parish picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ida
Ponchatoula after the storm
Ponchatoula after the storm