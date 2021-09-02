St. Amant family cooks for linemen working to restore power
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - One family in St. Amant rolled up their sleeves and started cooking for all the linemen working hard to get the power restored after Hurricane Ida.
According to a Facebook post from Ronald Guitreau, he and his family cooked up some jambalaya for the crews working.
In the post, Guitreau said “We cooked a Jambalaya for all the lineman workers today. They working so hard to get power restored. A few of them said that was the first hot meal they had in a couple days.”
Each plate of jambalaya came with green beans and a moon pie.
The family then packed them up in coolers and delivered them to the linemen working.
