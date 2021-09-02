BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

St. Amant family cooks for linemen working to restore power

By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - One family in St. Amant rolled up their sleeves and started cooking for all the linemen working hard to get the power restored after Hurricane Ida.

According to a Facebook post from Ronald Guitreau, he and his family cooked up some jambalaya for the crews working.

Family cooks food for hard working linemen.
Family cooks food for hard working linemen.(Facebook)

In the post, Guitreau said “We cooked a Jambalaya for all the lineman workers today. They working so hard to get power restored. A few of them said that was the first hot meal they had in a couple days.”

Family cooks up some food for the linemen.
Family cooks up some food for the linemen.(Facebook)

Each plate of jambalaya came with green beans and a moon pie.

Family delivers food to linemen.
Family delivers food to linemen.(WAFB)

The family then packed them up in coolers and delivered them to the linemen working.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall

Latest News

Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Flights resume and some power restored 4 days after Ida
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 25 after Ida remnants slam stunned Northeast
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
EXPLAINER: How Ida can be so deadly 1000 miles from landfall
Use the hashtag #Fox8PowerOn on twitter or send an email to let us know when your lights come...
#PowerOn: Who’s got lights?
A plane descends Thursday (Sept. 2) to land as a limited number of flights have resumed at...
Limited number of flights resuming at Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport