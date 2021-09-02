BBB Accredited Business
Where are the points of distribution?

(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WVUE) - As various parishes across south Louisiana sort out their plans for recovery after Hurricane Ida, points of distribution for resources like water, ice, food, and MREs are being set up. Where should you go if you are in need?

Orleans Parish

  • Rouses Markets on Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans will provide free ice today. The ice can be picked up today, Thursday, September 2nd, starting at 11 a.m., while supplies last. Limit 1 per family.

Jefferson Parish

Drive-thrus with MREs, water and ice are open every day from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.:

  • Alario Center - 2000 Segnette Blvd. Westwego
  • Shine on Airline - 6000 Airline Dr. Metairie

Food and water at Church of the King - 1405 W. Esplanade Ave. Kenner

In partnership with AT&T, there are two free charging stations set up until further notice from 6 am - 6 pm at the following fire stations:

  • Eastbank: Fire Station 20 - 4110 Hudson St. Metairie
  • Westbank: Fire Station 81 - 808 MacArthur Ave. Harvey

Anyone in need of oxygen can pick up a tank from the two locations below:

  • Fire Station 20 - 4110 Hudson St. Metairie
  • Fire Station 81 – 808 MacArthur Ave. Harvey
  • Due to limited supply, each person will only be given 1 tank per day
  • There is also oxygen at PARD playground for those that are being transported out of the area

Lafourche Parish

Thibodaux Family Church (785 N. Canal Blvd Thibodaux, La 70301) has food, water, and ice is being distributed from 8 AM to 5 PM while supplies last.

St. Tammany Parish:

  • First Baptist Church Covington is open for ice, MREs and water
  • Academy Sports has water while supplies last

Tangipahoa Parish

Thursday, September 2 and all 3 POD locations have ice, water, and MRE’s.

POD (Point of Distribution) opened at 8:00 am at the three Walmart locations:

  • Hammond: 2799 W Thomas St, Hammond, LA 70401
  • Amite: 1200 W Oak St, Amite City, LA 70422
  • Ponchatoula: 1331 US-51, Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Livingston Parish

Parish officials will be setting up a supply POD today starting at noon and supplies will be issued until the pod is empty. It’s located in the old Albertson’s parking lot, Denham Springs @ 402 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs 70726. Future supply sites will be announced.

Announcing The Salvation Army USA will be providing 2,000 free meals today at Zemurray Park beginning at 12:30 pm until meals are depleted.

