Although still uninhabitable, Grand Isle residents can return to assess damage

In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand Isle, La. is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANG ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Grand Isle is not fit for living conditions right now but residents will be allowed to return for the next two days to assess property damage and gather belongings, town officials say.

Residents can be on the island from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today and Saturday to secure their property. Town officials, however, say that now is not the time for major renovations.

Officials say there is no electricity gas or water on the island, and staying there can be dangerous.

This phase of recovery is a temporary slowdown of debris removal to allow for people to have access to the island.

Residents must have proof of ownership and each property is limited to one vehicle.

