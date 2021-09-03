Estimated restoration of power dates begin to roll in

(WVUE) - Entergy released their first estimations of possible restoration power dates throughout south Louisiana.

Checkout the dates from Entergy below:

BREAKING: Entergy has announced projected dates of power restoration for the following areas pic.twitter.com/bBDtRrF1mr — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) September 3, 2021

After 11 a.m., Entergy released more estimated dates for more areas. See below:

JUST IN: More power restoration dates for Entergy have been released pic.twitter.com/zIHkqKHmS1 — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) September 3, 2021

Here’s a more detailed doc with power restoration timeline for New Orleans neighborhoods from @EntergyNOLA 👇 pic.twitter.com/30nmMGZbL4 — Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) September 3, 2021

Below are the estimated times for restoration (ETR). Note that ETRs can change due to inclement weather or as crews find additional damage while working.

If you do not see your area listed, we do not have information available for the area at this time. Please continue to follow the posts on our page throughout the day today for additional ETRs.

Slidell:

The following areas have an ETR of today, Friday, Sept. 3

Dixie Ranch Road up to I-12

Bayou Paquet Road

CC Road

Coin Du Lestin area

Camp Salmen Road

Lincoln Ave.

Campbell Street

Washington Ave.

Desoto Street

Gayoso Street

Lakeshore Estates

Rats Nest Road

Marina Drive Apartments

Harbor Drive Apartments

Abita Springs:

High water impeded crews from working in the center of town. In town should be 50% restored today, September 3

Mandeville:

Chateau Village ETR today, September 3

Cedarwood Village ETR today, September 3

Beau West ETR today, September 3

Beau Rivage ETR today, September 3

Beau Chene ETR today, September 3

The commercial area on Hwy 22 East of Cedarwood Drive ETR today, September 3

Chapel Creek apartments ETR today, September 3

Penn’s Chapel Place ETR today, September 3

Section of Greenleaves off of Hwy 190 ETR today, September 3

Old Golden Shores – 80% of customers’ power ETR today, September 3

Lakewood Heights – 80% of customers’ power ETR today, September 3

Commercial area on Causeway Blvd and Florida Street ETR today, September 3

Covington:

-Angelic Estates subdivision and Soelle Drive – 90% of customers’ power ETR today, September 3

-19th Ave and Jefferson St. area - remaining 50% of customers’ power ETR today, September 3

Madisonville:

These subdivisions have an ETR of today, September 3:

Southdown

Arbor Walk

Natchez Trace

Palm Courts

Madison Farms

Heritage Oaks

Faubourg Coquille

Myrtle Grove

Post Oak Landing

Les Bois

Tchefuncte Park

Spring Haven

St. Tammany West Multiplex

Black River Estates

Goodbee:

The Willows ETR today, September 3

Willow Bend ETR today, September 3

Fox Branch ETR today, September 3

Deer Cross ETR today, September 3

Lacombe:

98% of downtown/in town ETR today, September 3

