FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FEMA is providing many different types of help to Hurricane Ida survivors.

One of the available forms of assistance right now is Critical Needs Assistance, which can provide a one-time award of up to $500 to eligible survivors. Housing assistance is also available to eligible survivors.

To be eligible, survivors need to be residents of a parish that was included in the federal disaster declaration, and need to first apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling (800) 621-3362.

You can apply for FEMA aid if you live in the following parishes:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

LaFourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Martin

St. Mary St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Once someone has applied for FEMA assistance, the case will be reviewed.

+ More Ida coverage here, including recovery efforts and resources

Learn more about FEMA assistance for housing and other needs and what to expect after applying for assistance.

Autoplay Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.