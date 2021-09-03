BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Fisherman bitten by shark after falling off ship off Grand Isle

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Isle, LA (KPLC) - A 64-year-old crew member on a fishing vessel is in critical condition after he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark off the coast of Grand Isle Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:51 a.m. from personnel aboard the fishing vessel Moon Glow stating a crew member had been attacked by a shark and sustained a severe leg injury. Officials say the vessel was approximately 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle.

The man had reportedly been untangling fishing nets from the vessel’s propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and species, officials say.

Crew members aboard the Moon Glow applied a tourniquet to the man’s partially amputated leg and radioed for help.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medical evacuation. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter responded to the scene. When the helicopter crew arrived, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer administered first aid and applied a new tourniquet to the man’s leg.

The crew hoisted the injured man and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
Heavy congestion on westbound Interstate-10 in Metairie already was apparent Saturday before 7...
Traffic heavy in both directions on I-10 from New Orleans as Hurricane Ida evacuations pick up

Latest News

Storm chances return next week
Dry and hot weekend
The Coast Guard evacuated a man from a fishing vessel off the coast of Grand Isle after he was...
Fisherman bitten by shark after falling off ship
President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden to storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘We’re going to have your back’
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Searches, sorrow in wake of Ida’s destructive, deadly floods