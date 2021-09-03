BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Fox 8 Exclusive: Nursing home evacuee exposes conditions inside Independence center where at least 4 died

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Thursday (Sept. 2) the deaths...
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Thursday (Sept. 2) the deaths of four nursing home residents who were evacuated to at a facility in Independence to escape Hurricane Ida.(WVUE FOX 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - In an exclusive interview with Fox 8′s Lee Zurik, a Louisiana nursing home patient who was evacuated last Friday into the Robert Dean-owned senior shelter in Tangipahoa Parish exposes what conditions were really like inside during Hurricane Ida and its aftermath.

The patient provided Fox 8 with video from inside the facility. It shows several elderly and disabled patients without beds, laying on dirty air mattresses or worse. One fellow patient tells the patient with the phone camera that he asked to be cleaned of urine-soaked clothing hours earlier and still was waiting for hygienic care.

The video also shows that, despite state-mandated precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, patients were not positioned a safe social distance apart and mask use was not being enforced inside the warehouse building.

The patient also provided a photograph of a breakfast provided to patients, which he described as “half an egg and two slices of stale bread.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall

Latest News

FEMA approves Gov. Edwards request to activate Transitional Sheltering Assistance
FEMA approves Gov. Edwards request to activate Transitional Sheltering Assistance
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Flights resume, some power restored in New Orleans after Ida
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast
Maurepas finally gets relief after virtually being blocked in by downed trees and power lines after Ida