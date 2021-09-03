Nicondra: Dry conditions through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A drier air mass settles in across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast this afternoon making it feel a bit less hot and keeping rain chances to a minimum. Rain coverage will be near zero with only one or two pop up storms possible. The National Weather Service still decided to issue a heat advisory as so many are working outside and without power. Remember to take plenty of breaks in the shade and drink lots of water. Conditions stay mostly dry with little rain through the weekend. Moisture and rain chances return for the beginning of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.