Nicondra: Dry conditions through the weekend

Drier air keeps rain chances near zero.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A drier air mass settles in across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast this afternoon making it feel a bit less hot and keeping rain chances to a minimum. Rain coverage will be near zero with only one or two pop up storms possible. The National Weather Service still decided to issue a heat advisory as so many are working outside and without power. Remember to take plenty of breaks in the shade and drink lots of water. Conditions stay mostly dry with little rain through the weekend. Moisture and rain chances return for the beginning of next week.

